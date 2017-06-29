Chatham murder arrest after car park stab death

Image copyright Michelle Hextall Image caption The car park was cordoned off after the attack in the dockside area of Chatham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died from stab injuries in a car park.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, had injuries "consistent with a stabbing" and died at the scene in the dockside area of Maritime Way, Chatham.

Kent Police said the man and the woman were believed to be known to each other.

A 25-year-old man from Rochester, who was arrested at the scene on Thursday morning, is being held in custody.

Local resident Caroline Hextall, described a "commotion" in the car park when she arrived on a lunch break from work.

"I saw a man being held over the bonnet of the police car in a white, sleeveless vest top, splattered with blood," she said.

"His hands were behind his back. He wasn't appearing agitated, he was very calm.

"His hands were covered in blood from his hands up to his elbows."

The car park was cordoned off after the attack at about 11:00 BST, but has since reopened.

Police said the woman has not yet been identified, but her family have been informed.