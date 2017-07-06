'Poisonous' strawberries stolen from Ulcombe farm

Image caption Police believe the strawberries were stolen to be sold on

Strawberries coated in a chemical which can cause poisoning have been stolen from a Kent farm.

About 100kgs (220lbs) of the fruit, worth more than £300, were stolen from Hill Farm in Lenham Road, Ulcombe.

A police spokeswoman said: "The fruit had recently been coated with a chemical to help growth which can cause poisoning to the stomach."

It is believed the same people have committed previous thefts from the farm, she added.

Kent Police said the thieves got into the farm by cutting a fence, before a vehicle was loaded with the strawberries sometime between midnight on Friday and 10:00 BST on Monday.