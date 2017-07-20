Lorry engulfed by fire on A2 London bound near Bluewater

Image copyright Highways england Image caption A lorry was engulfed in flames near Bluewater

Motorists face hours of delays after a lorry carrying chocolate was engulfed by flames on the A2 at Bluewater, Kent.

Three of the four London-bound lanes have been closed after the lorry and its cargo was destroyed earlier.

The vehicle is still smoking and emergency services remain at the scene.

A crash between the junctions for Gravesend west and Gravesend central is also adding to the congestion. Normal traffic conditions are not expected until around 10:45 BST.

Image copyright Dean Scott Image caption The cargo was completely destroyed in the blaze

It is understood at least one person was injured in the crash, but nobody was injured in the fire.

Fire fighters are in the process of removing what's left of the cargo, believed to be a consignment of chocolate bars, so that the vehicle can be moved.

Image copyright HIghways England Image caption Emergency services remain at the scene