Limo taking pupils to end of year party catches fire in Strood

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The pink stretch Hummer caught fire on the A289 Wainscott bypass in Strood

A limousine taking primary school children to an end of year party erupted in flames.

The pink stretch Hummer caught fire on the A289 Wainscott bypass in Strood at 16:12 BST on Thursday.

The group of 10 and 11-year-old pupils from Shears Green Junior School in Gravesend were on their way to a bowling party organised by parents, Kent Online reports.

Nobody was injured. Firefighters confirmed it started accidentally.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire is believed to have started accidentally at the rear of the vehicle and destroyed the interior of the vehicle."