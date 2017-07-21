Kent

Limo taking pupils to end of year party catches fire in Strood

  • 21 July 2017
Pink limo on fire in Strood Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The pink stretch Hummer caught fire on the A289 Wainscott bypass in Strood

A limousine taking primary school children to an end of year party erupted in flames.

The pink stretch Hummer caught fire on the A289 Wainscott bypass in Strood at 16:12 BST on Thursday.

The group of 10 and 11-year-old pupils from Shears Green Junior School in Gravesend were on their way to a bowling party organised by parents, Kent Online reports.

Nobody was injured. Firefighters confirmed it started accidentally.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire is believed to have started accidentally at the rear of the vehicle and destroyed the interior of the vehicle."

