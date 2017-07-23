Olivia Kray death: Richard Kray charged with Herne Bay caravan park murder

From the section

Image caption Richard Kray, 63, has been charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a young woman found dead in a Kent caravan park.

Richard Kray, 63, from Canterbury Road, Herne Bay, is accused of killing Olivia Kray, 19.

Mr Kray will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday via virtual link.

Police and paramedics were called to the Westlands Caravan Park, in Canterbury Road, at about 14:00 BST on 21 July.

A Kent Police spokesman said officers were called "following a report of a serious assault" and Ms Kray was pronounced dead at the scene.