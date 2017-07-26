Kent

Kent M20 trucker fined for watching film while driving

  • 26 July 2017
Media captionOne lorry driver was caught watching a film and another seen completing paperwork behind the wheel

Police tackling dangerous driving have stopped and fined a lorry driver for watching a movie on the M20.

Roads policing officers who stopped the man said he could only see a small fraction of the road every time he glanced at his laptop screen.

Supt Andrew Reeves said the trucker, stopped near Maidstone, was fined £300.

He said any momentary lapse in concentration, such as looking at a device, could have disastrous and life-changing consequences.

The driver was one of 37 stopped and penalised for using mobile devices, speeding and other offences in a five-day crackdown on the motorway.

Kent Police said one sports car was stopped for driving at 105mph on the coastbound carriageway.

Officers patrolled the route in an unmarked 40-tonne lorry, which allows them to see into cars and larger vehicles.

Image caption Police footage showed the man had the laptop on his dashboard

