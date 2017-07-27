Herne Bay rail death: 'Electrocuted' teenager was 'amazing girl'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Taiyah Pebbles was with friends just before she died

A 16-year-old girl thought to have been electrocuted on railway tracks was "beautiful inside and out" and "an amazing girl", her mother has said.

Taiyah Pebbles was found dead at Herne Bay station in Kent shortly before 07:00 BST on Wednesday.

She was last seen with a group of friends near the station at about 23:00 the previous evening.

A vigil was held in her memory at the scene by her friends and family on Wednesday night.

Image caption Lauren Allen (left) and Cacey Young said Taiyah was "so much more than a friend"

Friends carried balloons and candles and laid flowers in tribute to the teenager.

Lauren Allen described Taiyah as "so much more than a friend".

"She listened when you wanted her to, she gave you advice that you needed, she helped you through everything.

"She had so much to do, we had so many plans."

Cacey Young added: "She was like my sister."

Image caption Friends of Taiyah Pebbles released balloons in her memory

British Transport Police said the teenager was pronounced dead at the station after sustaining serious injuries believed to have been caused by electrocution.

Her death is being treated as unexplained while officers investigate the circumstances.

Det Ch Insp Paul Langley said Taiyah had been fatally injured "some time between 23:00 and 07:00".

He appealed for anyone who might have been near Herne Bay station during that period to contact officers.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.