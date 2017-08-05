Whitstable fish and chip shop 'acid attack' injures man
5 August 2017
From the section Kent
A man has been injured in a suspected acid attack at a fish and chip shop in a seaside town in Kent.
Kent Police said the attack happened shortly before 09:00 BST when a "substance" was thrown at the victim at Ian's Plaice, off Thanet Way in Whitstable.
The man was taken to hospital with facial injuries following the attack. His condition is not yet known.
No arrests have been made, a police spokesman said.