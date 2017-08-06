Arrests over illegal Swanley warehouse rave

Image copyright Google Image caption Party-goers gathered at a new industrial unit on Mark Way overnight

Police have arrested 12 people at an illegal overnight rave in a warehouse.

About 500 people had entered an industrial unit in Mark Way in Swanley at around midnight without the owners permission, Kent Police said.

The 12 people, aged between 17 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of offences including drug possession, criminal damage and theft.

A large amount of damage was done to the new building during the event, police said.

Det Supt Ann Lisseman added: "We urge people to only attend lawful and licensed music events and ask parents to ensure they know where their children are and make them aware of the potential dangers and consequences of attending unlicensed events."

Kent Police and British Transport Police said all party-goers had left the site by 07:00 BST.