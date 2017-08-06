Arrests over Whitstable fish and chip shop 'acid attack'

Image copyright Kent-999s Image caption Ian's Plaice was called Ernie's Plaice until a recent change of ownership

Two people have been arrested after a man was injured in a suspected acid attack at a fish and chip shop.

The attack happened just before 09:00 BST on Saturday when a "substance" was thrown at the victim at Ian's Plaice, off Thanet Way in Whitstable.

The man was treated in hospital for facial injuries, Kent Police said.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and a 51-year-old man held on suspicion of making threats to kill.

He was also detained on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage.

The arrested man and woman, both from the Whitstable area, remain in police custody.

Police said they believed those arrested and the injured man knew each other.