Kent

Twelve arrested over Swanley warehouse rave released

  • 7 August 2017
  • From the section Kent
Swanley rave Image copyright A Moss
Image caption Partygoers gathered at a new industrial unit in Mark Way

Twelve people arrested at an illegal overnight rave in a warehouse have been released.

About 500 people entered an industrial unit in Mark Way, Swanley, at around midnight on Saturday without the owner's permission, Kent Police said.

Those arrested were held on suspicion of offences including drug possession, criminal damage and theft.

Seven were freed without charge, with one being given a cannabis warning. Five were freed pending more inquiries.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites