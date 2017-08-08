Man dies attempting to swim English Channel

Image caption The swimmer was about half way through his attempt when he became unwell

A man in his 40s has died after attempting to swim the English Channel.

The coastguard received a radio call from a support vessel because a cross channel swimmer was in difficulty at about 21:20 BST on Monday.

The search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd, which was training nearby, arrived on scene within 10 minutes and airlifted the swimmer to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, but he later died.

The vessel had been in French waters, around 12 nautical miles from Dover.

The swimmer had been roughly half way through his crossing attempt when, according to Kent Police, he "became unwell".

A spokesman added that the death was not being treated as suspicious.