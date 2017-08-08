M25 killer Kenneth Noye to be moved to open prison
- 8 August 2017
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Road-rage killer Kenneth Noye is to be transferred to an open prison after the justice secretary accepted a Parole Board recommendation.
Noye, 70, was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Stephen Cameron in an attack on the M25 in Kent in 1996.