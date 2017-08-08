Kent

M25 killer Kenneth Noye to be moved to open prison

  • 8 August 2017
Image caption Kenneth Noye fled to Spain after he murdered Stephen Cameron in 1996

Road-rage killer Kenneth Noye is to be transferred to an open prison after the justice secretary accepted a Parole Board recommendation.

Noye, 70, was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Stephen Cameron in an attack on the M25 in Kent in 1996.

