Bafta-nominated actor charged over Faversham pub 'fake gun'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Leading Light pub on Tuesday morning

A Bafta-nominated actor has been charged with possessing a fake firearm.

John McEnery, 73, was arrested after reports of a man with a gun at the Leading Light pub in Preston Street, Faversham at 08:20 BST on Tuesday.

Armed Kent Police officers were deployed and a man was arrested just before midday in Faversham Creek.

The former husband of Stephanie Beacham, Mr McEnery, of no fixed address, appeared in Girl with a Pearl Earring and Merlin.

Mr McEnery is due to appear before Maidstone Magistrates' Court on 25 August.

He has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Acting family

Mr McEnery, who was born in Birmingham, joined the National Theatre Company in 1966.

He was nominated for a Bafta for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Mercutio in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film version of Romeo and Juliet.

The actor was married to Dynasty star Ms Beacham and the couple had two children before they divorced in 1978.

Hollyoaks and Ballykissangel actress Kate McEnery is the daughter of his actor brother Peter McEnery and Julie Peasgood.