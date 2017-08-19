Man found injured by Folkestone harbour wall dies
- 19 August 2017
A man has died after being found with serious injuries near a harbour wall.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Marine Parade, Folkestone at 02:24 BST. However, the man died at the scene.
A 56-year-old man from Folkestone has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody.
The dead man has not yet been identified. Marine Parade was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.