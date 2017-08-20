Kent

Two men arrested over Folkestone harbour death released

  • 20 August 2017
  • From the section Kent
Marine Parade was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened Image copyright Google maps
Image caption Marine Parade was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened

Two men, arrested over the death of a man near a harbour wall, have been released pending further inquiries.

Police and ambulance crews were called to help a man with serious injuries in Marine Parade, Folkestone at 02:24 BST on Saturday 19 August.

The man, in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 56-year-old man and a man in his 30s, both from Folkestone, were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites