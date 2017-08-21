Kent

Three more people arrested over Folkestone harbour death

  • 21 August 2017
  • From the section Kent
Floral tributes to Steve Holton
Image caption Floral tributes to Steve Holton have been left by friends and family

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Folkestone.

Steve Holton, 54, was found seriously injured near the harbour wall at 02:24 BST on Saturday. He was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Two men, aged 25 and 28, and a 24-year-old woman, all from the Folkestone area, are currently in custody, along with two other people held earlier.

Kent Police said two people had been released pending further inquiries.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites