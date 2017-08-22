Northfleet fire: Homes evacuated as building engulfed

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The building backs onto the gardens of residential properties

People have been evacuated from their homes as a large blaze broke out in a residential area in Kent.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in a derelict leisure centre in Nelson Road, Northfleet.

Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors shut due to the amount of smoke in the area.

Kent Police said occupants of about 50 homes were being evacuated to the nearby Cygnet Leisure Centre.

The fire was first reported at 18:40 BST but has now been put out. There are no reported injuries.

Road closures are currently in place while fire crews remain at the scene damping down.

Police, ambulance and local authority staff are assisting those who have been evacuated, Kent Fire and Rescue said.