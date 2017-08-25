Charges over cannabis haul from rabbit hay lorry

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cannabis thought to be worth £10.2m found in a lorry transporting rabbit hay

Four men have been charged after cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £10m was found in a lorry load of rabbit hay.

Kent Police officers pulled the lorry over near to the Dartford Crossing on 12 May last year.

The men, who are from Kent and Essex, have been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis in connection with the discovery.

They will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 26 September.

They are: Antony Morris, 56, of Main Road, Sutton-at-Hone, Dartford; Andrew Badland, 36, of Porters Avenue, Dagenham; Kevin Howell, 54, of Benskins Lane, Romford; and Paul Seabrook, 51, Kendal Croft, Hornchurch.

Mr Seabrook has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply MDMA.