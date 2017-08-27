Kent

Man suffers burns in Harrietsham railway track crossing

  • 27 August 2017
  • From the section Kent
The burnt bicycle on the tracks Image copyright British Transport Police
Image caption The man attempted to cross the lines with his cycle

A man has been taken to hospital with electrical burn injuries after attempting to cross a railway track with his bicycle.

It happened at Harrietsham, near Maidstone in Kent, at about 11:40 BST, British Transport Police said.

Firefighters administered first aid before handing the man into the care of paramedics.

Train services were temporarily disrupted while engineers repaired the damaged track, Southeastern said.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites