Man suffers burns in Harrietsham railway track crossing
- 27 August 2017
A man has been taken to hospital with electrical burn injuries after attempting to cross a railway track with his bicycle.
It happened at Harrietsham, near Maidstone in Kent, at about 11:40 BST, British Transport Police said.
Firefighters administered first aid before handing the man into the care of paramedics.
Train services were temporarily disrupted while engineers repaired the damaged track, Southeastern said.
UPDATE #MaidstoneEastLine: Services through the area are returning to normal. Here's the damaged rail that engineers needed to repair: pic.twitter.com/9zdV1Ji4sg— Southeastern (@Se_Railway) August 27, 2017
