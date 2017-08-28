Murder investigation after man's body found in Chatham
- 28 August 2017
- From the section Kent
Two people are being held on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a block of flats in Kent.
Officers were called to Shipwrights Avenue in Chatham just after 07:30 BST on Monday.
A 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from the town have been arrested in connection with the death and are in custody.
Officers remain at the scene conducting inquiries. Police are appealing for witnesses.