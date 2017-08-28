Murder investigation after man's body found in Chatham

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers discovered the body in Shipwrights Avenue, Chatham

Two people are being held on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a block of flats in Kent.

Officers were called to Shipwrights Avenue in Chatham just after 07:30 BST on Monday.

A 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from the town have been arrested in connection with the death and are in custody.

Officers remain at the scene conducting inquiries. Police are appealing for witnesses.