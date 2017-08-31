Chatham murder charges after man's death

Image caption Kent Police was called to the block of flats in Shipwrights Avenue, Chatham, on Monday morning

Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a block of flats.

The body of 29-year-old James O'Rourke, of no fixed address, was found at Shipwrights Avenue, in Chatham, just after 07:30 BST on Monday.

Neil Taylor, 35 and Caroline Rushworth, 34, both of Shipwrights Avenue, were each charged on Wednesday with murder, Kent Police said.

They are due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.