Chatham murder charges after man's death
- 31 August 2017
- From the section Kent
Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a block of flats.
The body of 29-year-old James O'Rourke, of no fixed address, was found at Shipwrights Avenue, in Chatham, just after 07:30 BST on Monday.
Neil Taylor, 35 and Caroline Rushworth, 34, both of Shipwrights Avenue, were each charged on Wednesday with murder, Kent Police said.
They are due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.