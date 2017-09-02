Third murder charge over James O'Rourke Chatham death

Image caption Kent Police was called to the block of flats in Shipwrights Avenue, Chatham, on Monday morning

A third person has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a block of flats.

The body of James O'Rourke, 29, was found at Shipwrights Avenue, in Chatham, on Monday.

Kent Police said Daniel Nathan Fox, 34, of no fixed address, appeared before Maidstone magistrates on Saturday.

Neil Taylor, 35 and Caroline Rushworth, 34, both of Shipwrights Avenue have also both been charged with murder.

All three are due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday.