Two in court over James O'Rourke Chatham death

Image caption Kent Police was called to the block of flats in Shipwrights Avenue, Chatham, on Monday morning

Two people have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a block of flats.

The body of James O'Rourke, 29, was found at Shipwrights Avenue, in Chatham, Kent, on 28 August.

Neil Taylor, 35, and Caroline Rushworth, 34, both of Shipwrights Avenue, were due appear alongside a third defendant, Daniel Nathan Fox.

Mr Fox, 34, of no fixed address, will now appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Taylor and Ms Rushworth were remanded in custody until 28 September for a plea and trial preparation hearing.