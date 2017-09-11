Three rush-hour crashes have closed the M2 in Kent, leading to severe delays in the area.

A car heading towards the coast hit the central reservation at 06:50 BST. Five minutes later, two coastbound trucks collided, Kent Police said.

Three vehicles crashed on the London-bound route 20 minutes later.

Travel reports said the coastbound M2 was closed between junctions five and six for Sittingbourne and Faversham, but the London-bound road has reopened.

Latest updates on the M2 crash

Police said a car hit the central reservation travelling in the direction of the coast. The driver suffered minor injuries.

After the two trucks crashed on the coast-bound carriageway, one of the lorry drivers suffered serious injuries.

A third collision, involving three vehicles, was later reported on the London-bound carriageway and no injuries were reported.

Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

BBC Travel reports said there were severe delays in the area with traffic on the motorway queuing for three miles on the coast-bound carriageway, which remains closed.

The London-bound route has reopened, but people are slowing down to look at the accident on the opposite side, causing delays.