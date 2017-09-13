Image caption Samim Bigzad sought asylum in Kent after spending time in the Calais migrant camp

A judge has ruled a deported failed asylum seeker must be allowed to return to the UK for a judicial review.

Samim Bigzad, 22, had been living in Ramsgate, Kent, after entering the UK illegally two years ago in order to join his father who was granted asylum.

He had been flown to Istanbul airport and was waiting for a connecting flight to Kabul when he was given the news of the injunction.

Mr Bigzad is to be returned on the "next available flight", lawyers said.

He had been told at 08:00 BST on Tuesday that he would be flown to Turkey at 11:00, his lawyers said.

Last month an airline pilot refused to fly Mr Bigzad when he became hysterical as he was put on a plane at Heathrow.

"We remain deeply concerned about the legality of the Home Office's actions in the course of this enforced removal and we now seek to challenge the legality of these actions," Jamie Bell from the legal firm Duncan Lewis said.

The Home Office has been approached for a comment.

Mr Bigzad sought asylum in Kent after spending time in the Calais migrant camp.

He said he feared he would be beheaded by the Taliban because of his work for a US contractor when he lived in Afghanistan.

His father, for whom he has been the main carer, has lived in Margate for 10 years, and suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD).