Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kelly Turner's family are trying to raise £1m for treatment in the US

A man has been charged after collection tins raising money for life-saving treatment for a teenager who has a rare form of cancer were stolen.

Kelly Turner, 17, from Dover in Kent, was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in 2015.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have so far been raised in support of her family's appeal for £1m to pay for specialist treatment in the US.

A man, 25, from Dover, is due to appear before Medway magistrates later.

He has been charged with theft of £50 of donations from the Dovorian Restaurant in Priory Place.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested and remains in custody as part of the investigation into the thefts of other charity tin thefts in Dover, Kent Police said.