More than 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a three-storey block of flats in Kent.

The fire in Polloyfield Close, Holborough Lakes in Snodland, was reported at about 06:50 BST, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesman said 15 fire engines were at the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The building was evacuated and there were no reports of anyone being injured.