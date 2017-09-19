Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were unable to revive baby Bailey

A man and woman have been bailed over the death of their newborn son.

Michael Osbourne, 22, and Marina Smythe, 20, both from Kent, are accused of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were scrambled to their home in Tonbridge in December 2016, but three-week-old Bailey Smyth-Osborne did not survive.

Mr Osbourne and Ms Smythe appeared at West Kent Magistrates Court earlier and have been bailed until 17 October.

The pair, who were heard separately, must attend Maidstone Crown Court on that date.

Under the conditions of their bail Mr Osbourne, now of Bybrook Road, Ashford, and Ms Smythe, of Oxford Gardens, Maidstone, are not to have unsupervised contact with any child.