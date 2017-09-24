Image caption Dame Kelly revealed how multiple injuries caused intense self-doubt

A double Olympic champion has spoken of how she self-harmed as she struggled to overcome injuries she thought would end her career.

Dame Kelly Holmes, who lives in Kent, won gold in the 800m and 1500m competitions in Athens in 2004.

But just a year earlier, she said she was "cutting" herself regularly "to release the anguish" she experienced.

She revealed: "At my lowest, I was cutting myself with scissors every day that I was injured."

Dame Kelly opened up about her experience with depression at the new Health and Wellbeing Live show in Tunbridge Wells on Saturday.

At the event, Dame Kelly shared an image taken immediately after an injury during the world championships in 1997.

It was one of seven injuries that led her to self-harm.

'Anguish'

Speaking to BBC South East, she said after "ups and downs for so many years" she got the point where she looked in the mirror and "didn't want to be here".

She added: "The scissors were in the bathroom and I used them to release the anguish that I had. It was really a bad place to be.

"But my biggest message to people is that you can get out of that and you can still achieve.

"There is always a light at the end of the tunnel."

Becky Randall, co-founder of Health & Wellbeing Live, said: "[Kelly] struggled but she kept going.

"So many of us are inhibited by a black cloud that sometimes descends, by feeling not good enough.

"I want people to be able to understand that they are not alone and that talking about it is what really helps. It's got to be out there."