Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A268 in Kent on Saturday evening

Two people died and three others were seriously injured when a car crashed into a wall in Kent.

The crash happened at 21:30 BST on Saturday on the A268 Rye Road, near to the Foxhole Lane junction in Hawkhurst.

Kent Police said a red Volvo hatchback was travelling from Hawkhurst towards Sandhurst when it hit the wall.

Two people died at the scene, and three others were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.