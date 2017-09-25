Two men killed when car hits wall in Hawkhurst
The two people who died when a car crashed into a wall in Kent were a 44-year-old man from the Cranbrook area and a 50-year-old man from Wales.
The crash happened at 21:30 BST on Saturday on the A268 Rye Road, near to the Foxhole Lane junction in Hawkhurst.
A red Volvo hatchback was travelling from Hawkhurst towards Sandhurst when it hit the wall, Kent Police said.
A man and two teenagers were taken to hospital. A girl remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The road remained closed until 03:40 on Sunday.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw the Volvo before the crash to contact them.