Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of Saturday night's crash in Hawkhurst

The two people who died when a car crashed into a wall in Kent were a 44-year-old man from the Cranbrook area and a 50-year-old man from Wales.

The crash happened at 21:30 BST on Saturday on the A268 Rye Road, near to the Foxhole Lane junction in Hawkhurst.

A red Volvo hatchback was travelling from Hawkhurst towards Sandhurst when it hit the wall, Kent Police said.

A man and two teenagers were taken to hospital. A girl remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed until 03:40 on Sunday.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw the Volvo before the crash to contact them.