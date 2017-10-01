Image copyright Google Image caption The man's death followed reports of a disturbance in Week Street, Maidstone

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Kent.

Officers were called to Week Street in Maidstone at about 22:30 BST on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A 50-year-old local man was taken to a London hospital with a head injury where he later died.

The boy, also from Maidstone, has been remanded in custody to appear before Mid-Kent Magistrates' Court on Monday 2 October.

A man aged 18 and a 17-year-old boy, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested has been bailed to return to the police station on Thursday 12 October.