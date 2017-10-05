Image copyright Google Image caption People allegedly took over a home in Poplar Avenue in Gravesend

Two people have been accused of "cuckooing" a property in Gravesend and using it as a base to supply drugs.

Kent Police said "cuckooing" is when a vulnerable person's home is taken over via intimidation or violence by people involved in the supply of drugs.

Crack cocaine and heroin were found at a house in Poplar Avenue on Tuesday, officers said.

The pair are charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and false imprisonment.

Raymond Olabode, 18, of Anvil Terrace, Dartford, and Chelsea Richardson, 19, of no fixed address, have been bailed by magistrates to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 2 November.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested but released pending further inquiries, police said.