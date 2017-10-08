Image copyright Twitter: @kidders78 Image caption The Islay Trader is carrying a cargo of broken glass

A recovery operation is under way after a cargo vessel carrying broken glass ran aground off the Kent coast.

The 75-metre Islay Trader became stuck near Margate Harbour about 30m (98ft) from shore shortly after 03:00 BST.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the fuel tanks had not been damaged and the risk to the environment was "very low".

The six crew are still on board and are preparing for an attempt to refloat and tow the vessel to safety with the assistance of a tug from Medway.

The Islay Trader, which had been heading to Antwerp, in Belgium, is stuck just a few feet away from the life-size Antony Gormley cast iron sculpture, which becomes visible about three hours before low tide in front of the Turner Contemporary gallery.