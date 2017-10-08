Image caption The teenager was stabbed in East Street, in Gillingham, on Friday night

A teenager who was stabbed to death in Kent has been named as 17-year-old Kyle Yule, from Gillingham.

He was attacked after he fled from a silver Renault Clio that was being vandalised by a gang in East Street, Gillingham, on Friday night.

He was injured a short distance away, shortly after 20:00 BST, after the youths chased him. He died in hospital.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, from the Gillingham area, have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers said following the incident the car was moved and found parked in a different location, in Cleveland Road.

Anyone who saw it being moved or anything suspicious is asked to contact police.

They would also like to hear from anyone who saw a group of people run from the scene of the incident in East Street, towards West Street and onwards at about 20:30 BST.