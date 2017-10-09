Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Kent has said "nothing can compare with the pain" of losing her son.

Kyle Yule, 17, died after being chased by a gang of youths at about 20:00 BST in Gillingham on Friday.

In a statement his mother said: "You were everything in life, you meant the world to me."

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, from the Gillingham area, remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

His mother said: "My beautiful son Kyle much loved, as loved as one could be.

"Sometimes life can be unkind when hearts are torn in two, but nothing ever could compare to the pain of losing you.

"But all the love you left behind forever will live on, so until we meet again rest peacefully my precious son."

A number of people were reported to be causing criminal damage to a silver Renault Clio and shortly afterwards Kyle was injured in East Street, and later died in hospital.

Kent Police said following the attack the car was moved and found parked in a different place, in Cleveland Road.

Anyone who saw it being moved or anything suspicious is asked to contact police.

They would also like to hear from anyone who saw a group of people run from the scene in East Street, towards West Street and onwards, at about 20:30 BST.