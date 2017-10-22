Two injured in 'aggravated burglary' in Gillingham
A man was stabbed and a woman injured during an aggravated burglary in the early hours, police have said.
The man was found in Gardiner Street, Gillingham, with "injuries consistent with a stabbing" at 04:40 BST, Kent Police said.
Officers then found the injured woman at a property in nearby Skinner Street. Both victims are in their 20s, police said.
A man has been arrested and is being held in custody.
An air ambulance took the injured man to a London hospital, where he is in a stable condition, police said.
The woman was treated at the scene by ambulance crews for minor injuries.
Kent Police has appealed for information.