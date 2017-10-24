Image copyright Google Image caption The collision, which involved a Mercedes van and a Toyota Aygo, occurred on the A299 Hengist Way

A man and a woman have died after they were hit by a van while standing next to their car.

Kent Police were called to a crash on the A299 Hengist Way at Minster, near the former Manston Airport in Kent, at about 21:10 BST on Monday.

The collision involved a Mercedes van and a Toyota Aygo, which had stopped behind another car.

The man, 49, and the woman, 21, who had been travelling in the Toyota, died shortly after being struck.

The pair were both from the Broadstairs area, the force said.

Police have asked for anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to contact them.