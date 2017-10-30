Image copyright PA Image caption The weapons were found after the ferry arrived at the Port of Dover from Calais

Two handguns have been found dumped in a bin in communal toilets on a ferry travelling from Calais to Dover.

The firearms were found by cleaners working on the Spirit of Britain ferry shortly after it arrived at the Port of Dover at about 11:30 BST on Saturday.

Kent Police said the guns were safely removed and an investigation had begun.

A P&O Ferries spokesman said it would continue to liaise with the relevant authorities regarding security arrangements at ports.

"We will of course act on any suggestions they make to ensure the safety of our passengers," he added.