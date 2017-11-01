Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Post-mortem tests indicated Giles Metcalfe died as a result of the effects of fire

Two men have been acquitted of murdering a homeless man who was set on fire in the stairwell of a car park.

Giles Metcalfe, 43, died from burns and smoke inhalation at The Range in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in March.

Dean Lewis, 34, and James Marshall-Gunn, 30, both denied murder in their trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

It was halted in September after the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence. The Court of Appeal upheld his decision on Wednesday.

Not guilty verdicts have been formally entered for Mr Lewis, of no fixed address, and Mr Marshall-Gunn, of Hadlow Road, Tonbridge.