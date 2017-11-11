Image copyright Google Image caption Detectives believe Samir Draganovic was chased on to the tracks at the quiet station near Sevenoaks in Kent

A man has been charged with murder after a man's body was found near railway tracks in Kent.

The remains of Samir Draganovic, 23, from Croydon, were found at Knockholt station, near Sevenoaks, just after midnight on Monday.

Jamie Simmons, 37, from Blackfriars Road, Southwark who was arrested on Wednesday has been charged with murder, British Transport Police said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court later.