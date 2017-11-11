Samir Draganovic railway track death: Man charged with murder
- 11 November 2017
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after a man's body was found near railway tracks in Kent.
The remains of Samir Draganovic, 23, from Croydon, were found at Knockholt station, near Sevenoaks, just after midnight on Monday.
Jamie Simmons, 37, from Blackfriars Road, Southwark who was arrested on Wednesday has been charged with murder, British Transport Police said.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court later.