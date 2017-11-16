Image caption Four cars were involved in the collision on the A225 Shoreham Road near Eynsford

A motorist has died following a multi-vehicle collision.

A Citroen Saxo, Honda, Toyota Hilux, and Vauxhall Corsa crashed on the A225 Shoreham Road between Eynsford and Otford in Kent just after 07:00 GMT.

Kent Police said the driver of the Saxo, a man in his 50s from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s, also from the London area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.