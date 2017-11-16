Kent

Motorist killed in Eynsford multi-vehicle collision

  • 16 November 2017
  • From the section Kent
Police accident generic
Image caption Four cars were involved in the collision on the A225 Shoreham Road near Eynsford

A motorist has died following a multi-vehicle collision.

A Citroen Saxo, Honda, Toyota Hilux, and Vauxhall Corsa crashed on the A225 Shoreham Road between Eynsford and Otford in Kent just after 07:00 GMT.

Kent Police said the driver of the Saxo, a man in his 50s from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s, also from the London area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites