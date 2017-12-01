Image copyright IKM Pixs Image caption Geoffrey Oborn denied 13 charges of indecent assault and one of gross indecency

A private maths tutor who sexually assaulted three pupils in the 1980s has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Former teacher Geoffrey Oborn, 79, repeatedly abused two girls and a boy in Kent.

He denied 13 charges of indecent assault and one of gross indecency but was convicted by a jury.

Sentencing him at Maidstone Crown Court, Judge Philip Statman said Oborn led a double life and seized on the vulnerability of his victims.

Oborn, of Wheatfield Drive, Cranbrook, carried out the abuse between 1981 and 1984.

He was banned from working with children or vulnerable adults and put on the sex offenders register.

Addressing the three victims in the public gallery, Judge Statman said: "It is right to say justice has been denied to you over a period of years.

"Happily, the manner in which we deal with these cases has changed dramatically.

"All of you have behaved with extraordinary dignity.

"It's really important that none of you [leave the court feeling] that you are in some way to blame."