Image caption James Ring appeared at Maidstone Crown Court via video link charged with his daughter's murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his nine-week-old daughter.

Aria Ring was treated by paramedics in Crabble on 7 January and taken to a Kent hospital in a serious condition.

She was transferred to a hospital in London but died on 9 January.

James Ring, 21, of Yew Tree Close in Chatham, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court charged with murder and unlawful killing and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 5 January.