A man in his 20s has been raped in Canterbury city centre.

Kent Police said the man was walking alone on Friday night when two other men grabbed him by the arms and pulled him into a park.

Officers want to speak to another person who was seen to help the victim and take him back to an address in the North Holmes Road area.

Police said the attack happened in the park area between Old Ruttington Lane and Falala Way at about 21:30 GMT.

The attackers were only described as black, but police have appealed to anyone who knows their identity to contact them.