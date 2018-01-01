Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Chatham
- 1 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Kent.
The man, who was in his 50s and from Chatham, was walking across Luton Road in the town when he was struck by a Renault Clio just after 01:00 GMT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Kent Police said his next-of-kin had been informed.
A 21-year-old man from Gillingham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.