A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Kent.

The man, who was in his 50s and from Chatham, was walking across Luton Road in the town when he was struck by a Renault Clio just after 01:00 GMT.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Kent Police said his next-of-kin had been informed.

A 21-year-old man from Gillingham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.