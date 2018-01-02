Appeal over 'unprovoked' New Year attack in Chartham
- 2 January 2018
A man was left with missing teeth, a black eye and a shoe print on his head after a "totally unprovoked" attack on New Year's Day.
Peter Hancox was walking home after a New Year's Eve party in Chartham when two men approached and began to punch and kick him.
The victim was walking towards Beech Avenue when he was attacked in Updown Way at about 04:30 GMT.
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.