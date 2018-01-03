Kent

Teenage motorcyclist killed in crash in Chatham

  • 3 January 2018
Princes Avenue junction with Heron Way Image copyright Google
Image caption The Ford was travelling from the Walderslade direction, police said

A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car in Chatham, Kent,

The 19-year-old man, from Chatham, was in collision with a Ford Focus on Princes Avenue, at the Heron Way junction, just after 17:10 GMT on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said.

A 22-year-old man from Chatham and a 30-year-old man from Rochester have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites