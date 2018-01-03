Teenage motorcyclist killed in crash in Chatham
- 3 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car in Chatham, Kent,
The 19-year-old man, from Chatham, was in collision with a Ford Focus on Princes Avenue, at the Heron Way junction, just after 17:10 GMT on Tuesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said.
A 22-year-old man from Chatham and a 30-year-old man from Rochester have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.