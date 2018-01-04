Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack

Two more teenagers have been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the street.

A total of 11 people were arrested over the stabbing of Kyle Yule in East Street, Gillingham, on 6 October.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy appeared in court in November and now youths aged 16 and 17 have also been charged with murder and affray.

A boy of 15 from Croydon remains on bail, but no further action will be taken against six others.

Kyle Yule died in hospital after the attack.

Victor Maibvisira, 19, of St Johns Road, Gillingham, and a 16-year-old Sittingbourne boy, who both pleaded not guilty to murder and affray, will face trial on 9 April.

Kent Police say a 17-year-old boy from Gillingham and a 16-year-old from Tunbridge Wells were charged with the same offences on 3 January and are due to appear at Medway Youth Court later.

Two 15-year-old boys, two 18-year-olds and two men aged 20, who were arrested during the investigation, will not face further action, according to police.